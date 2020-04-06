Brielle Biermann receives backlash for tweet reminding followers that Donald Trump 'has feelings'

Brielle Biermann is in hot water with some of her fans.

Biermann, known for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" as a child, recently tweeted about President Donald Trump being "bullied."

"This is not political- I don't care how I/you feel about Trump as a politician but her is a PERSON," tweeted Biermann, 23, on Monday. "'Running' the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they’re constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say?"

The tweet quickly drew criticism from followers.

"Do you follow him on Twitter? Literally ALL he does is belittle and bully others," said one user. "Where is your outrage about that? Where is the leadership in that? Check yourself."

"I love you, but girl he is the biggest bully of them all. The things he says are completely unacceptable," said another. "He has made so many derogatory and degrading comments. You get what you give."

One follower wrote: "All he does is bully and make fun of people."

Another advised: "Just delete this."

Biermann fired back, commenting, "No. I genuinely feel bad for him. And ANYONE WHOS BULLIED. No one regardless of what they’ve done deserves that. Have a heart."

In a separate tweet, Biermann doubled down on her comments, insisting there were no political motivations behind her original tweet.

"That is no representation of my political views," she said. "I’m simply saying- Obama, trump, whoever!!! Didn’t/doesn’t deserve the constant hate. The amount of people defending bullying is ridiculous!!"

Since then, it seems the former reality star seems to have moved on, tweeting about watching Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" as well as giving her dog some love.