Bridget Moynahan explains how public interest in Tom Brady's baby still affects her today

“Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan says she’s still working on getting her life back to normal after the public scrutiny that followed her 2007 pregnancy with Tom Brady’s child.

In her new book, "Our Shoes, Our Selves," the model is one of 40 women who shared an essay about what their favorite pair of shoes means to them. In Moynahan's essay, she gave readers a deeper look into the immense public interest in her after it was revealed she was expecting a baby with the New England Patriots quarterback as he was moving on with his now-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Moynahan has been candid in the past about being chased by paparazzi everywhere she went with now 11-year-old son Jack. Speaking at a recent BUILD event, Yahoo Entertainment reports that the star opened up about the negative experience and how it still affects her view of herself to this day.

“If I was going into a public space still or walking through the streets, sometimes I change my posture or hide a little bit because of that period of time. Because of that attention that was unwanted,” she said. “I feel like this project has kind of shown that to me that I still unconsciously carried that around with me. And so I’m still working through that and kind of shedding that now.”

In her essay for “Our Shoes, Our Selves,” Moynahan describes a time just after her son was born in which she ducked into a store to avoid photographers. She revealed that’s when a pair of motorcycle boots caught her eye.

“I thought, that’s what I need,” she writes. “Let me get a little bit of my ‘New York’ back, a little armor.”

Today, Moynahan, 47, successfully raises Jack with Brady and Bundchen. She’s moved on from the whirlwind relationship with businessman Andrew Frankel, who she married in 2015.

However, in her book she likened the early days of her parenting in the public eye with being “assaulted.”

“Having a baby should have been the most joyous time of my life, but instead I felt assaulted,” the 47-year-old writes in the book (via Us Weekly). ”It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time.”