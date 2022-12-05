'Breakfast Club' stars Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald have mini reunion with 'early Christmas present dinner'

The two ladies of "The Breakfast Club" recently reunited for an NYC dinner.

Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald were both in the 1985 movie, "The Breakfast Club" directed, produced and written by the late John Hughes. Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Emilio Estevez played the other three members of "The Breakfast Club," a group of five students from different high school cliques who spent their Saturday in detention with Assistant Principal Richard Vernon, played by Paul Gleason.

Ringwald posted a picture of her reunion with Sheedy on Instagram.

‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ STAR ALLY SHEEDY SAYS HER STUDENTS GOOGLE HER: ‘I’M TELLING THEM EVERYTHING I WISH I KNEW'

"Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally," Ringwald captioned the photo.

The picture was of the two sharing an embrace at Cafe Luxembourg in New York City.

The mini "Breakfast Club" reunion comes nearly 38 years after the movie's original release.

‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ STAR ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL REFLECTS ON BRAT PACK FAME: ‘I DIDN’T ANTICIPATE ANY OF THAT'

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds in the movie who was known as the "Basket Case." In the film, her character showed up to detention simply because she "didn't have anything better to do" that day.

Ringwald played Claire Standish in the movie, the popular girl who wound up in detention for skipping school to go shopping.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The other members of "The Breakfast Club" were Brian Johnson, played by Hall, the brain; John Bender, played by Nelson, the criminal; and Andrew Clark, played by Estevez, the athlete.