10 hottest on-and-off-screen 'Brady Bunch' hookups

On screen, those Bradys behaved themselves and kept their romances PG. But off screen, the blended TV family couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

Here’s the story of a Brady Bunch that mixed and mingled in some unexpected ways.

1. Off screen: Greg and Carol

Actor Barry Williams, who played oldest son Greg Brady, has spoken publicly about his crush on his TV mom Florence Henderson—a.k.a Carol. But the romance didn’t end there. Williams took Henderson out on a date when he was 15 and she was 36. At the end of the night, the costars shared an innocent kiss on the lips.

2. On screen: Alice and Sam the butcher

Family maid Alice had a hot and heavy romance with Sam the butcher (played by Allan Melvin). Ann B. Davis’ character went on bowling dates with Sam and the two were together for the entire series. Sam finally put a ring on it during the show’s last season.

3. Off screen: Peter and Jan

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, had a thing for his "Brady Bunch" sister Jan, played by Eve Plumb. Williams revealed the two would have taken their romance to the next level if they hadn’t been interrupted. Knight and Plum we’re getting cozy in his pickup truck one night when the police intervened. Their romance tale ended there.

4. On screen: Marcia and her dentist

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia had a crush on her much-older dentist during an episode of “The Brady Bunch.” She fantasizes about marrying Dr. Vogel, and when he asks her to his home to babysit she mistakes it for a date. Their romance is doomed from the start and never gets off the ground.

5. Off screen: Greg and Marcia

Williams has said he had the hots for Maureen McCormick, who played his sister Marcia, right from the start. But because she was only 12 (he was 14) when the show began filming, their romance didn’t take off for a few years. Once they were older, the TV siblings made out on the beach, and McCormick later wrote in her memoir she’d hoped to lose her virginity to Williams… but it wasn’t meant to be.

6. On screen: Jan and George Glass

In an episode of the show, middle child Jan flipped out when her crush Clark didn’t show interest in her. But when the ever-understanding Brady fam begins to take pity on her, she invents an imaginary boyfriend named George Glass. This "Brady Bunch" hookup only took place in Jan’s dreams.

7. Off screen: Cindy and Bobby

Bobby Brady, played by Mike Lookinland, and Cindy Brady, played by Susan Olsen, used to sneak off to their TV pet Tiger’s doghouse to make out, Williams revealed in his book about the Brady days. Their romance ended when Lookinland began taking notice of his other TV sisters.

8. On screen: Mr. and Mrs. Brady

Whether Mike and Carol Brady were solving family setbacks or redoing their bedroom décor, the Brady parents always stuck together. Outside of the series, Henderson’s romance with secretly-gay Robert Reed was non-existent.

9. Off screen: Jan and Marcia

The tension—OK sibling rivalry—was always apparent between Jan (left) and Marcia (right). According to McCormick, the two Brady sisters kissed. But the rumors of a Brady sister lesbian affair didn’t sit well with Plumb, and the two TV gals have reportedly been on bad terms ever since.

10. Off screen: Marcia and Mike

Though this romance is more a story of unrequited love, it still deserves a mention solely for its “ewww” factor. McCormick wrote in her 2008 book that she had a big crush on her TV dad, played by Robert Reed.