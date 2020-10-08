Brad Pitt sued by woman who alleges he failed to show up for paid appearances, claims they had a relationship

Brad Pitt is being sued for $100,000 by a woman who alleges the actor failed to show up at charity fundraising events she helmed for his organization after she paid him $40,000 in appearance fees. However, the actor's lawyers claim the woman was catfished by a Pitt impersonator.

The woman filed a complaint against Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation in Collins County, Texas alleging the actor and philanthropist duped her out of making five appearances at events she organized for his non-profit, which builds homes for hurricane victims in New Orleans.

The woman alleges Pitt never showed up to any of the functions and always provided an elaborate excuse as to why he had to back out, in many cases at the last minute, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

“[The Plaintiff] provided valuable services to Defendants beginning in 2018 by organizing and marketing fund-raising events and paid Defendants in advance to secure Brad Pitt’s appearance at the scheduled events pursuant to the Agreement,” the complaint reads.

The suit alleges the woman “organized, promoted, marketed and funded events pursuant to the Agreement” and that she paid Pitt $40,000 “over a period of two years with the understanding that Brad Pitt would make an appearance at the fund-raising events. Brad Pitt, however, failed to make an appearance at any of the events.”

“Each and every time Brad Pitt was scheduled to make an appearance, he failed to show despite having received payment for his appearance and travel expenses,” reads the complaint, adding that Pitt, and/or his representatives “made assurances that his failure(s) to show up at the events were due to unpredictable circumstances.”

A rep for Pitt declined to comment when reached by Fox News. The plaintiff is representing herself in the matter. She relayed to Fox News in a lengthy statement on Friday that the "problems and Brad Pitt entered my life in March 2018."

"And current day, we are in litigation for hurt, harm and abuse towards me as a female in the last couple years," the plaintiff continued.

"The primary topic is fan collections and donation relationships with Hollywood and the activity that has been going on 'under the radar' in this country that has been caught," she maintained. "My hopes and goals throughout this lawsuit include “making a difference” in this country and positive changes for our future."

Pitt’s legal counsel has submitted to the court a motion to dismiss the claims by the woman and further suggested she may have been taken by an imposter Pitt.

“Although it is unfortunate that Plaintiff may have been the subject of an internet scam, Mr. Pitt could not have 'reasonably anticipate[d] being haled into court' in Texas based on an alleged 'agreement' that he was not a party to and of which he was not even aware prior to Plaintiff sending a demand letter to his attorney,” the filed motion reads.

“Moreover, by Plaintiff’s own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt, which led to the alleged agreement that forms the basis of her claims, were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts.’”

Citing a precedent of “Volkswagen Corp. v. Woodson (1980), the retort maintains, “Because Mr. Pitt was not a party to the alleged agreement or communications with Plaintiff, there is no specific jurisdiction over him.”

“Even if Mr. Pitt was a party to an alleged agreement, which he was not, the agreement or related communications would be insufficient to establish that Mr. Pitt had minimum contacts with the forum state. In a breach of contract suit, 'merely contracting with a resident of the forum state does not establish minimum contacts.'"

Furthermore, the woman also claims that she and Pitt even held conversations related to marriage during their alleged correspondence. Pitt is currently linked to German model Nicole Poturalski, 27.

“Shortly after Plaintiff was approached by Brad Pitt regarding the charitable cause, in addition to the business relationship, a personal relationship began to develop between [the woman] and Brad Pitt to a degree that there were discussions of marriage between the two,” her complaint alleges.

“During this two-year period, [the woman] made payments to Defendants totaling $40,000,” the plaintiff's complaint continues. “After Brad Pitt repeatedly failed to make appearances at any of the scheduled fund-raising events, Plaintiff stopped sending payments to Defendants. Once the payments stopped, the personal relationship between Brad Pitt and [the woman] quickly dissipated and it immediately became impossible to contact Brad Pitt or the Make It Right Foundation to discuss a refund of the funds Defendants had received.”

For her troubles, the woman is seeking “monetary relief” to the tune of $100,000 and demands the case be heard in a state court as opposed to a federal court – a request that was denied by a judge last month.

A source close to Pitt tells Fox News, "It's unfortunate there are people out there taking advantage of seemingly well-intentioned people, but hopefully, people will see this and use it as a lesson to be especially careful and avoid being conned into anything."

According to records, both parties have agreed to a protective order over the looming matter which will keep any documents and sensitive information private.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the New York Post regarding Pitt's motion to dismiss, the plaintiff said: "We have been litigating since March 2020 and I am pushing back on media. This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt and Make it Right Foundation. I have 113 pages of organized discovery to support the charges and allegations. I wouldn’t expect this lawsuit to go away easily."

Pitt’s organization built "green homes” for victims of Hurricane Katrina from 2007 to 2016, which cost Make It Right nearly $27 million. The sustainable living structures spurred a class-action lawsuit brought on by residents of New Orleans who claim the homes weren’t built up to codes and standards.