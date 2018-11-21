Brad Pitt files court paperwork arguing he's not to blame for his charity's faulty homes

Brad Pitt only promised people new houses — it wasn’t his job to make sure they were good houses, or so he says in a new court filing.

The Blast reports that Pitt’s attorneys have filed paperwork “demanding” that a class-action lawsuit filed against Pitt and his charity, Make It Right, be tossed out.

The organization built homes following Hurricane Katrina in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans for people who had been left homeless by the hurricane.

The new filings claim it was not Pitt’s responsibility to ensure the homes were properly built.

Back in August, Pitt and Make It Right were sued by more than a dozen residents of the affordable eco-homes the org built.

The homeowners claimed in the suit that faulty construction had left the homes with major leaks and mold problems, sometimes making them uninhabitable.

Now Pitt’s lawyers are asking for him to be personally let out of the suit, although they’re not asking for Make It Right to be let off the hook.

Sources told Page Six over the summer that Pitt has spent millions of dollars of his own money to fix the problems.

Reps for Pitt didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.