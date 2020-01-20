Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's 'confusing' nickname for him

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are the best of buds.

The two starred together in 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- their first movie together -- and they clearly enjoyed working with one another.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Pitt, 56, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the camaraderie between himself and his 45-year-old co-star, as well as the nickname DiCaprio gave him.

"'Lover,' he calls me 'lover,'" Pitt revealed with a shrug. "It's a bit confusing, but I roll with it."

Aside from having nicknames -- Pitt shouted out "LDC" in reference to DiCaprio at the Golden Globes following his award win -- Pitt said the bond between himself and DiCaprio was "easy."

“You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other," noted Pitt. "And it plays. And it’s pretty easy.”

Pitt won the award for his supporting performance in "Once Upon a Time," and DiCaprio was nominated for his. Both have also been nominated for Oscars for the same roles.