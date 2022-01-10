Bob Saget was ‘an amazing real-life dad,’ says Suzanne Somers after learning of star’s death on live TV

Suzanne Somers is heartbroken over Bob Saget’s sudden passing.

The actor-comedian, known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

"I can't believe it," the "Three’s Company" and "Step By Step" star told Fox News in a statement.

"He was a truly funny guy, a great guy, a TV dad, and also an amazing real-life dad and loving husband," the actress shared. "Kids loved him and we adults loved his bawdiness. Gone too soon."

The 75-year-old learned of Saget’s death on live television during an interview with Australia’s "Studio 10" morning show. Somers appeared virtually during the segment, which occurred Sunday night in the US.

"I’m hearing it from you," a stunned Somers told host Angela Bishop.

Somers, still shocked by the revelation, then reflected on how she and Saget filmed sitcoms at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles during the ‘90s.

"I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for "Step By Step,’ where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the ‘Full House’ set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time," she shared.

Somers emphasized how she felt "so sad" over Saget’s death.

"I can’t believe it," she said. "He’s so young. That’s just… I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice."

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted Saturday on Instagram.

In a statement sent on Sunday, Saget’s family said they are "devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today."

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement read.

Saget was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration. He graduated from Temple University and enrolled briefly in the University of Southern California to study film.

He left the college but stayed in Los Angeles and shifted to stand-up comedy, which led to small roles in TV and film before he found success with "Full House."

Saget starred as the squeaky clean patriarch in "Full House" from 1987 until 1995. He reprised his role for the Netflix reboot "Fuller House," which ran from 2016 until 2020. He was also heard as the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother," which aired for nine seasons on CBS.

In early 2020, Saget was preparing for the start of his comedy tour when the pandemic put it on hold. He turned his energies to a podcast, "Bob Saget’s Here For You," which gave fans an open mic to comment and ask him questions.

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.