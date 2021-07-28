Bob Odenkirk 'in stable condition' after 'heart related incident' led to collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Bob Odenkirk is recovering after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul" on Tuesday.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the actor's reps told Fox News via email on Wednesday. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

They added: "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

The 58-year-old actor's son Nate also took to Twitter to share a brief, hopeful message about his father's recovery.

"He's going to be okay," he said simply.

Odenkirk collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday.

The specifics of the star's "heart related incident" have not been made public – nor has his treatment – but his "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share that Odenkirk was receiving medical care.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," the actor captioned a photo of himself and Odenkirk. "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet."

Cranston continued: "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Odenkirk and his co-stars were filming their show's sixth and final season when he collapsed. The season is expected to premiere in early 2022.

