Boat day playlist: 50 songs to keep the energy high while out on the water

Summer days spent on the lake are almost here.

Many spend the long, warm days of summer soaking up the sun on a boat ride. Some take the opportunity of a boat day as one of pure relaxation, with a book or a fishing pole in hand.

Others opt for more high-energy boat activities like wakeboarding or tubing. Whatever activities are planned for your summer boat day, you need a playlist that will keep the energy high all day long.

From Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to "Where the Boat Leaves From" by Zac Brown Band, "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys and "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, there is no shortage of songs that will have everyone singing along.

When prepping for a lake day, don't forget to pack plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks and drinks. Also, bring a waterproof speaker to magnify the sound of your music.

To make sure that music enjoyed by everyone joining you on the boat is added, create a collaborative playlist on Apple Music or Spotify so that each person can contribute songs they like. That will ensure you have plenty of music to last all day.

To get you started, here are 50 songs to add to your boat day playlist:

1. "I Was on a Boat That Day," Old Dominion

2. "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett

3. "Redneck Yacht Club," Craig Morgan

4. "Bonfire," Craig Morgan

5. "Summertime," Rascal Flatts

6. "On The Boat Again," Jake Owen

7. "Beachin,'" Jake Owen

8. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," Jake Owen

9. "Island Song," Zac Brown Band

10. "Where the Boat Leaves From," Zac Brown Band

11. "Whatever It Is," Zac Brown Band

12. "Make This Day," Zac Brown Band

13. "Toes," Zac Brown Band

14. "Jump Right In," Zac Brown Band

15. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band

16. "Pontoon," Little Big Town

17. "Boondocks," Little Big Town

18. "Boats," Kenny Chesney

19. "Summertime," Kenny Chesney

20. "Beer In Mexico," Kenny Chesney

21. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney

22. "Get Along," Kenny Chesney

23. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," Kenny Chesney

24. "When the Sun Goes Down," Kenny Chesney, Uncle Kracker

25. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey

26. "Kokomo," The Beach Boys

27. "Good Vibrations," The Beach Boys

28. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," The Rolling Stones

29. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd

30. "Gimme Three Steps," Lynyrd Skynyrd

31. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, featuring Morgan Wallen

32. "7 Summers," Morgan Wallen

33. "One Thing at a Time," Morgan Wallen

34. "Lovin' on You," Luke Combs

35. "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," Travis Tritt

36. "One Beer," HARDY, featuring Lauren Alaina and Davin Dawson

37. "Drinkaby," Cole Swindell

38. "Lucky," Megan Moroney

39. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," Luke Bryan

40. "Suntan City," Luke Bryan

41. "Good Time," Alan Jackson

42. "Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi

43. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock

44. "Summer Days," Martin Garrix, featuring Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Fall Out Boy

45. "Party In The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus

46. "When My World Spins Around," Jordan Davis

47. "Buy Me a Boat," Chris Janson

48. "As Good As I Once Was," Toby Keith

49. "Red Solo Cup," Toby Keith

50. "Parachute," Chris Stapleton