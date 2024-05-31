Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Boat day playlist: 50 songs to keep the energy high while out on the water

50 must-have songs for a summer day on the boat, including Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney and the Beach Boys

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
'CyberGuy': A car-boat combo that can hit the road or the water with the same vehicle Video

'CyberGuy': A car-boat combo that can hit the road or the water with the same vehicle

The Trident LS-1 (L for land, S for sea) is a three-wheel vehicle that can drive on land and then launch right into the water from a launching ramp. Kurt Knutsson has the details.

Summer days spent on the lake are almost here. 

Many spend the long, warm days of summer soaking up the sun on a boat ride. Some take the opportunity of a boat day as one of pure relaxation, with a book or a fishing pole in hand. 

Others opt for more high-energy boat activities like wakeboarding or tubing. Whatever activities are planned for your summer boat day, you need a playlist that will keep the energy high all day long.

From Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to "Where the Boat Leaves From" by Zac Brown Band, "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys and "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, there is no shortage of songs that will have everyone singing along. 

Pontoon boat

Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion and plenty more artists make music perfect for a boat day.  (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

ENTERTAIN WITH THIS PATRIOTIC-THEMED PLAYLIST FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY

When prepping for a lake day, don't forget to pack plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks and drinks. Also, bring a waterproof speaker to magnify the sound of your music. 

To make sure that music enjoyed by everyone joining you on the boat is added, create a collaborative playlist on Apple Music or Spotify so that each person can contribute songs they like. That will ensure you have plenty of music to last all day. 

To get you started, here are 50 songs to add to your boat day playlist:

1. "I Was on a Boat That Day," Old Dominion

2. "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett

3. "Redneck Yacht Club," Craig Morgan 

4. "Bonfire," Craig Morgan 

5. "Summertime," Rascal Flatts

6. "On The Boat Again," Jake Owen 

7. "Beachin,'" Jake Owen 

8. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," Jake Owen 

9. "Island Song," Zac Brown Band 

10. "Where the Boat Leaves From," Zac Brown Band 

BEST 50 ROCK SONGS FOR THE ULTIMATE WORKOUT PLAYLIST

11. "Whatever It Is," Zac Brown Band 

12. "Make This Day," Zac Brown Band

13. "Toes," Zac Brown Band 

14.  "Jump Right In," Zac Brown Band 

15. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band 

Woman tubing on lake

If water sports are part of your boat day, fill your playlist with upbeat songs that everyone will love.  (GHI/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

16. "Pontoon," Little Big Town 

17. "Boondocks," Little Big Town 

18. "Boats," Kenny Chesney

19. "Summertime," Kenny Chesney 

20. "Beer In Mexico," Kenny Chesney 

21. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney 

22. "Get Along," Kenny Chesney 

23. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," Kenny Chesney 

24. "When the Sun Goes Down," Kenny Chesney, Uncle Kracker 

25. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey 

26. "Kokomo," The Beach Boys 

27. "Good Vibrations," The Beach Boys

28. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," The Rolling Stones 

29. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd 

30. "Gimme Three Steps," Lynyrd Skynyrd

THE PRODUCTIVITY PLAYLIST: AN UPBEAT LIST OF SONGS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED THROUGH YOUR WORKDAY 

31. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, featuring Morgan Wallen 

32. "7 Summers," Morgan Wallen 

33. "One Thing at a Time," Morgan Wallen 

34. "Lovin' on You," Luke Combs 

35. "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," Travis Tritt

36. "One Beer," HARDY, featuring Lauren Alaina and Davin Dawson  

Fisherman on a boat

Good music makes a day on the water complete.  (Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

37. "Drinkaby," Cole Swindell 

38. "Lucky," Megan Moroney

39. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," Luke Bryan 

40. "Suntan City," Luke Bryan 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

41. "Good Time," Alan Jackson 

42. "Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi 

43. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock 

44. "Summer Days," Martin Garrix, featuring Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Fall Out Boy 

45. "Party In The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus 

46. "When My World Spins Around," Jordan Davis 

47. "Buy Me a Boat," Chris Janson 

48. "As Good As I Once Was," Toby Keith 

49. "Red Solo Cup," Toby Keith 

50. "Parachute," Chris Stapleton 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending