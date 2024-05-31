Boat day playlist: 50 songs to keep the energy high while out on the water

Summer days spent on the lake are almost here.
Many spend the long, warm days of summer soaking up the sun on a boat ride. Some take the opportunity of a boat day as one of pure relaxation, with a book or a fishing pole in hand.
Others opt for more high-energy boat activities like wakeboarding or tubing. Whatever activities are planned for your summer boat day, you need a playlist that will keep the energy high all day long.
From Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to "Where the Boat Leaves From" by Zac Brown Band, "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys and "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, there is no shortage of songs that will have everyone singing along.
ENTERTAIN WITH THIS PATRIOTIC-THEMED PLAYLIST FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY
When prepping for a lake day, don't forget to pack plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks and drinks. Also, bring a waterproof speaker to magnify the sound of your music.
To make sure that music enjoyed by everyone joining you on the boat is added, create a collaborative playlist on Apple Music or Spotify so that each person can contribute songs they like. That will ensure you have plenty of music to last all day.
To get you started, here are 50 songs to add to your boat day playlist:
1. "I Was on a Boat That Day," Old Dominion
2. "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett
3. "Redneck Yacht Club," Craig Morgan
4. "Bonfire," Craig Morgan
5. "Summertime," Rascal Flatts
6. "On The Boat Again," Jake Owen
7. "Beachin,'" Jake Owen
8. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," Jake Owen
9. "Island Song," Zac Brown Band
10. "Where the Boat Leaves From," Zac Brown Band
BEST 50 ROCK SONGS FOR THE ULTIMATE WORKOUT PLAYLIST
11. "Whatever It Is," Zac Brown Band
12. "Make This Day," Zac Brown Band
13. "Toes," Zac Brown Band
14. "Jump Right In," Zac Brown Band
15. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band
16. "Pontoon," Little Big Town
17. "Boondocks," Little Big Town
18. "Boats," Kenny Chesney
19. "Summertime," Kenny Chesney
20. "Beer In Mexico," Kenny Chesney
21. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney
22. "Get Along," Kenny Chesney
23. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," Kenny Chesney
24. "When the Sun Goes Down," Kenny Chesney, Uncle Kracker
25. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey
26. "Kokomo," The Beach Boys
27. "Good Vibrations," The Beach Boys
28. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," The Rolling Stones
29. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd
30. "Gimme Three Steps," Lynyrd Skynyrd
THE PRODUCTIVITY PLAYLIST: AN UPBEAT LIST OF SONGS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED THROUGH YOUR WORKDAY
31. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, featuring Morgan Wallen
32. "7 Summers," Morgan Wallen
33. "One Thing at a Time," Morgan Wallen
34. "Lovin' on You," Luke Combs
35. "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," Travis Tritt
36. "One Beer," HARDY, featuring Lauren Alaina and Davin Dawson
37. "Drinkaby," Cole Swindell
38. "Lucky," Megan Moroney
39. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," Luke Bryan
40. "Suntan City," Luke Bryan
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
41. "Good Time," Alan Jackson
42. "Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi
43. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock
44. "Summer Days," Martin Garrix, featuring Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Fall Out Boy
45. "Party In The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus
46. "When My World Spins Around," Jordan Davis
47. "Buy Me a Boat," Chris Janson
48. "As Good As I Once Was," Toby Keith
49. "Red Solo Cup," Toby Keith
50. "Parachute," Chris Stapleton