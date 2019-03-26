‘Black Sheep Squadron’ actress Denise DuBarry dead at 63 after battling deadly fungus infection

Actress and producer Denise DuBarry who appeared in a number of popular television shows including “Black Sheep Squadron” and “CHiPs” died Saturday after battling an infection from a deadly fungus, her husband said. She was 63.

DuBarry also appeared in films including the Academy Award-winning movie “Being There” and in a number of programs like “The Love Boat” and “Days of Our Lives.”

DuBarry’s husband, Bill Hay, told the Palm Springs Desert Sun that the actress and philanthropist died at UCLA Medical Center after battling a deadly fungus.

DuBarry was the founder and president of the Palm Springs Women in Film and Television, which sought to bring more production employment opportunities to Coachella Valley. She was also involved in the Olive Crest, a nonprofit that helps “abused and at-risk children,” the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported.

DuBarry, a native of Texas, was married to “2001: A Space Odyssey” star Gary Lockwood from 1982 until 1988, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She is survived by her husband William Hay, whom she married in 1992, her children -- Adam, Whitney, Kyle and Samantha, also an actress -- and two grandchildren.