Bindi Irwin’s husband says he's 'in awe' of how she's 'handling' her 1st pregnancy: 'I love you'

Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell is impressed with how she’s handling her first pregnancy.

The 24-year-old conservationist expressed his amazement in social media posts he shared on Saturday.

"My girls. In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy," Powell wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "@bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you."

Powell’s touching posts come nearly two weeks before the couple is set to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

On March 25, 2020, Bindi and Powell tied the knot at the Australia Zoo hours before the nation’s coronavirus curfew kicked in.

The event was "a safe and small private ceremony," according to an Instagram post Powell shared that day.

Irwin, 22, first announced she was expecting in August. Since then, she’s posted regular updates of her pregnancy journey.

When she was 20 weeks pregnant, Irwin compared her baby’s size to that of a "recently hatched emu chick."

By September, the couple revealed they expect to have a baby girl. Their exact due date hasn’t been revealed, but it is likely that Irwin will give birth sometime this month.

Irwin’s nickname for her daughter, "Wildlife Warrior," comes straight from late father Steve Irwin – the "Crocodile Hunter."

"My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’" Irwin told The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting magazine under The Knot Worldwide. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."