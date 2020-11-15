Bindi Irwin announces book about her family's conservation history on Steve Irwin Day

Bindi Irwin announced the release of a new book about her family’s conservationist efforts on the day they celebrate the legacy of her late father, Steve Irwin.

The Australia Zoo hotshot took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the release of the book “Creating a Conservation Legacy,” which is now available through the zoo’s website. Bindi noted that it was five years in the making and draws from a number of personal family sources to tell their 50-year story of fighting for animals in the country.

“Almost 5 years in the making. Looking through countless archives, Dad’s old journals, Australia Zoo booklets and photographs tucked away in office corners,” she wrote. “It’s finally here. I wrote this book to capture the very essence of our extraordinary 50-year history. Now, I’m sharing this journey with you.”

The announcement came with a bevy of pictures of Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, her mother Terri and her brother Robert.

The book celebrates the Australia Zoo’s 50th birthday and will take readers on a historical 272-page journey through the zoo’s humble beginnings to today, where they're one of the country's leading conservationist zoos.

The announcement comes as the zoo is celebrating Steve Irwin Day. The event marks the annual celebration of Bindi’s late father, Steve. The star got the ball rolling with the family’s conservationist efforts and was best known as “The Crocodile Hunter” before he was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef on Sept. 4, 2006, at age 44.

“Steve Irwin Day. Wear your best khaki and celebrate with us as we remember Dad’s life and legacy,” Bindi wrote in a post earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the expectant mother’s husband shared his admiration for his wife’s achievement on his own Instagram.

“My amazing wife has released her book ‘Creating a Conservation Legacy’. She has dedicated the past 5 years to documenting Australia Zoo’s remarkable 50 year history through her own eyes. I am so proud of you, @bindisueirwin. This book is the most incredible achievement,” Powell wrote.

The duo, who wed in a private ceremony roughly five months prior, announced in August that they’re expecting their first child in 2021.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she wrote at the time.