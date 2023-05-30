Bindi Irwin faced ‘hellish’ health battle, brother Robert said ‘was going downhill fast’

Robert Irwin revealed after his sister Bindi was diagnosed with endometriosis, she was "going downhill fast."

After watching her deal with her "hellish" decade-long health condition, Robert, 19, was inspired to raise awareness.

"When it comes to women’s health, so often it’s thought of as a women’s discussion, a women’s issue, but this is something that we all need to talk about," he said during an interview on Australia’s "Sunrise" television program.

"Endometriosis, like so many women’s health complications, affects more people than we realize. So many women go undiagnosed with endometriosis and live through really hellish conditions."

The conservationist continued to explain how several doctors initially disregarded Bindi’s health condition.

"Bindi was going downhill fast, and since getting treatment for endometriosis — after being turned down and completely written off as, ‘Oh, it’s all in your head’ or, ‘Oh, it’s normal’ — she finally got the help that she needed and the help she deserved," he continued.

Robert encouraged others to spread awareness of endometriosis in honor of his sister’s diagnosis.

"She’s a new woman, so I’m very vocal now about saying, put it on your radar. Put endo on your radar for all women, and men, start making this a normal conversation to have."

In March, Bindi, 24, shared her battle with the disorder in a post on Instagram, hoping to bring awareness to other women.

"For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors’ visits, scans, etc."

Bindi posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, as she smiled through the pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a disorder in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus.

Earlier this month, Bindi expressed her gratitude towards her brother and mom for being there with her "every step of the way" as she received extensive treatment and surgery. The Australian television personality answered fans’ questions about endometriosis during a Q&A session on Instagram.

Irwin has one daughter — Grace, 2, — with her husband Chandler Powell.

Bindi and Robert’s famous father Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 years old at the time while her brother Robert was 2.