Robert Irwin on how his photography book keeps late father Steve Irwin's legacy alive

Robert Irwin is officially an author, releasing a photography book as a way to honor his late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert recently got candid about how his dad's love for photography inspired him to get behind the camera and make it one of his hobbies.

"My dad was a very, very passionate photographer," Robert told People magazine. "It sort of runs in the family. He was equally enthusiastic behind the lens as in front of it. And it's just always kind of been there and been part of my life."

The book, "Robert Irwin's Australia," is a way for Irwin to show the beauty of Australia to the rest of the world, while also showing the effects that climate change has had on the country. In addition, the book will also feature never-before-seen pictures of Robert and his family, including a snapshot of the late Irwin showing Robert a professional camera for the first time.

Robert began working on the book five years ago but says he had the idea for it many years before that, explaining that "it was always something that was kind of simmering in the background."

"I thought, 'You know what? I want to do this justice and make something that really celebrates what has become my own individual way to carry on my father's legacy,'" he said.

While the book is a feature on Australia, with Irwin calling it "the ultimate celebration of this country," he hopes to publish more books in the future that will explore other parts of the world.

He feels blessed to have had the opportunity "to photograph just about every corner of the planet," saying that "this is the start of what will hopefully end up being a series."

In 2006, Steve – famously known as "The Crocodile Hunter" – died after being stung by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef for the documentary series "Ocean's Deadliest." At the time of his death, Robert was only 2 years old.

"What dad really instilled in me – because I was very young when he passed away, but he was there so much of my early years – [was that] he was so passionate about being there for myself and my sister all the time. He was the most devoted dad," Robert said. "I think that passion that he had and just that absolute zest for life is just my foundation. I like to say it's a factory setting for me."

In 2018, the whole family traveled to Hollywood to be present when Steve posthumously received the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Robert, along with his mom, Terri, and sister Bindi, posed in front of Steve's star with a huge snake.