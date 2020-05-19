Billy Zane says he's feeling 'survivors remorse' from coronavirus despite not knowing anyone who died

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billy Zane said that he’s experiencing “survivor’s remorse” amid the coronavirus pandemic despite not directly knowing anyone who has lost their life.

The “Titanic” actor, who recently lent his voice to the Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition’s telethon event, spoke with Page Six where he revealed that he’s been struggling mentally while in quarantine in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old told the outlet that he doesn’t need to personally know anyone to be affected by the impact COVID-19 is having on the world.

“It does not have to directly touch my family or friends for it to affect me,” Zane explained. “It doesn’t have to be my blood that moves me every day.

"This pandemic goes beyond this nation’s borders,” he continued. “I think about the homeless, the sick and kids that use school as a safe place.”

Earlier this week, Zane joined a myriad of celebrities with ties to the city of Chicago for a telethon event meant to raise money for various charities helping the city during this unprecedented time. Zane was on hand to sing “Happy Days Are Here Again,” composed by Chicago native Milton Ager and made famous by Barbra Streisand.

Zane’s thoughts on the coronavirus weren’t all doom-and-gloom, however. The actor kept things significantly more lighthearted when he revealed which thing he misses most about the pre-COVID-19 world.

"I miss going to brunch the most,” he told Page Six. “Everyone is bright-eyed … lunch can be a little draggy … [and] when people do dinner they’re just getting ready to go home.”

“[But] brunch has a spring in its step. People are out, it’s like the animal kingdom — like the watering hole.”