Bill Nye says world needs to respond to climate change like it did with D-Day

Bill Nye suggested that the world needs to join together and fight climate change just as it came together to battle the Nazis during WWII.

The Science Guy's comments came as he and MSNBC host Chris Matthews were discussing the alleged threats posed by climate change on Wednesday. Nye said he was optimistic about the efforts against climate change and pointed to D-Day as a source of hope.

"I am always optimistic about this because tomorrow is the anniversary of D-Day -- and of course there was tremendous loss and tremendous sacrifice -- but it was part of this greater idea that we have a global problem and we're going to solve it," he told Matthews.

"I always respect that ... both of my parents were veterans ... and we can do this! It's the United States and so things are changing."

BILL NYE'S FIERY MESSAGE ON CLIMATE CHANGE CAPTURES ATTENTION

Matthews responded approvingly, saying, "you're our leader, Bill." Nye, an outspoken activist on climate change, warned earlier in the interview that climate change would pose problems for agriculture and infrastructure.

“It's not that we’re all going to die in 12 years,” he said. “It's just we’re not going to be able to move our infrastructure -- our seaports, our railroads and so on -- and move our agriculture away from the equators fast enough to feed everybody as we get to be nine and 10 billion unless we get to work."

Nye made those remarks as 2020 presidential candidates drew greater attention to the issue. Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. released plans in June that align with the controversial "Green New Deal" -- an aggressive, some would say unrealistic, attempt by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. to combat climate change.

Both Nye and Ocasio-Cortez have received attention for their bold claims about climate change. Nye, for example, said the "planet is on f---ing fire" in May.