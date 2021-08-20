Maher torches Biden's Afghan withdrawal: 'The adults are back in charge' and somehow 'f--- it up?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher torched the Biden administration over the turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion Friday night by knocking former President Trump, asserting that "everything he did" during his presidency was "f---ed up and crazy" and ever since Biden was elected and took office, "the adults are back in charge."

"The people who know what they're doing -- the Democrats -- and the pullout looks exactly … I can't think of how it could've looked any different if it was Trump. Honestly," Maher said. "I mean, how could it be more f---ed up? How could it be more incompetent? How could it be more Trumpian? So what do I say to myself when I sleep at night when the adults are back in charge and they f--- it up exactly as bad as Trump would?"

The HBO star then mocked the GOP outrage toward Biden, citing Trump's call for him to "resign in grace," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., invoking the 25th Amendment, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggesting the president should be "impeached" if Americans or Afghan allies are left behind.

"The way they turn on a dime!" Maher exclaimed. "It just shows no issue matters, it's just what team you're on."

However, despite the significant backlash Biden has faced, Maher later predicted that the decision to follow through with the military withdrawal will "look good and brave" in the future.

"It was gonna happen, it had to happen and he was the one who f---in' pulled the Band-Aid off," Maher told the panel before moving on.