Bill Maher attacks 'smirk-face' Covington Catholic HS student, jokes about priests' sex abuse of kids

HBO’s Bill Maher attacked Covington Catholic High School students, blaming them for the viral encounter with a Native American activist. The talk show host also made a sex abuse joke about the teenagers and Catholic priests.

“I don’t blame the kid, the smirk-face kid. I blame lead poisoning and bad parenting. And, oh yeah, I blame the f---ing kid,” Maher said, referring to Nicholas Sandmann who was caught in the center of the controversy.

“What a little p----. Smirk-face!” he added during the opening monologue of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “This smirking kid says he was just trying to defuse the situation. Really? Next time you get into a fight ... try that.”

The comedian went on to say it was a “d--- move” for Sandmann to stand in front of Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder, even though video footage shows Phillips approaching the group of students with a drum.

Philips initially claimed that the students blocked his exit and taunted him with abusive and racist chants, but he later changed his version of the events, saying he was trying to defuse the confrontation between the Black Hebrew Israelites who were shouting hateful comments towards the students.

Sandman said he tried to remain “motionless and calm” in the face of Phillips to de-escalate the confrontation. He said he smiled at the protester “because I wanted him to know I was not going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation.”

Maher ended the jokes about the incident by making an off-color joke about the sex abuse by Catholic priests.

“I do not spend a lot of time around Catholic schoolchildren,” Maher said. “But I do not get what Catholic priests see in these kids.”