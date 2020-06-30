Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer reveals how her parents inspired her to become a doctor

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates opened up about what it was like growing up as the billionaire’s child and how it inspired her to become a doctor.

“They always had my back. When I was younger, they told me to pursue whatever it was I was interested in whether it was math or science or reading or writing,” Jennifer, 24, told Sidelines Magazine in their July issue.

The competitive equestrian added: “I always felt like I had a good foundation with them believing in me and being willing to support me in any of my pursuits.”

Jennifer was born in 1995, the same year her father, Bill, 64, became the richest person in the world.

“I was born into a huge situation of privilege,” the medical student admitted.

She continued: “And I think it's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about and hopefully make the world a little bit of a better place.”

The 24-year-old revealed that her parents Bill and Melinda often discussed topics about the less fortunate around her and her siblings as a way to make them understand the world’s struggles.

“As a young kid, they always talked to me like I was an adult and weren't willing to shy around difficult conversations,” she said. “I grew up hearing about children's mortality at the dinner table, about polio, about the HIV/AIDs epidemic.”

Jennifer, who is pursuing a medical degree at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said her mother once walked in on her diagnosing one of her dolls with HIV/AIDS and assuring the doll she would help her with care.

“My mom thought at that point maybe they were talking a bit too much about global health at the dinner table,” the Microsoft heiress said.

Jennifer is currently in her second year of medical school and wants to be a pediatrician or a family doctor.