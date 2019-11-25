Bill Cosby shows no remorse in first interview from prison: 'It’s all a setup'

Bill Cosby maintained his innocence while speaking out from behind bars for the first time since his conviction on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in April 2018.

The disgraced comedian spoke with BlackPressUSA.com for a candid interview about his life behind bars. Cosby, 82, was unremorseful in his comments, maintaining his innocence and calling his entire trial and sentencing of three to 10 years in prison into question.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby stated. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

“It’s all a setup. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” Cosby stated.

He went on to recall that one juror was overheard saying before the trial, “He’s guilty, we can all go home now.”

Cosby's sentence came after a lengthy trial that resulted in one mistrial and an eventual guilty verdict, over accusations from former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand. He was found to have drugged and sexually assaulted Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Multiple women have come forward against the famed comedian with similar allegations of assault.

Cosby’s trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement and the first to result in a conviction. Cosby’s reputation sank after comedian Hannibal Buress brought up the numerous sexual assault allegations against the comic in 2014. Since then, more than 60 women have come forward with allegations against him.

Cosby also spoke about his 1984 -1992 sitcom “The Cosby Show,” which many broadcasters pulled from the air and streaming services after women came forward against him. However, Cosby claims it's an example of those in power suppressing anything positive coming from the black community.

“When ‘The Cosby Show’ came on with the Huxtables, just think about it. While it was running, other networks and even the media were doing jobs on trying to belittle whatever it represented,” he explained.

“While new shows were coming and we had gone off the air – this is the worst time in the history of television – I remember hearing shows coming on advertising saying this is not ‘The Cosby Show,’ which is an indictment in itself," Cosby continued.

“They did not like what ‘The Cosby Show’ looked like for us, and many of us traded into it. Now, look at what has happened. They’ve taken everything that I’ve done and swept it into a place where it would not be shown.”