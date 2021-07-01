Bill Cosby's treatment in prison revealed as disgraced actor's spokesman admits wife did not visit him once

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby is grateful for the way he was treated in prison by staffers and inmates, Fox News has learned.

The disgraced "Cosby Show" actor was released from prison on Wednesday after serving two years of a three- to 10-year sentence. His abrupt release came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the 83-year-old's conviction for sexual assault after finding that District Attorney Kevin Steele, the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby, violated an agreement to not charge him.

While some may question whether Cosby's status as a public figure may have impacted his experience in prison, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt tells Fox News Cosby had a positive experience because he wasn't treated any differently than other prisoners.

"[Cosby] said, ‘They treated me like a citizen, like a human being, and that's how everybody should be treated,'" Wyatt said.

Wyatt, who spent Cosby's first several hours home with him upon his release, said that the actor was quite animated in his discussions at home about being behind bars. One thing Cosby shared was "how he was able to help so many people in the prison," Wyatt said.

"That's his platform now," the spokesman added.

It turns out Wyatt was not only on hand to assist Cosby's return home, but he was also the comedian's sole visitor during his last two years being locked up. Wyatt explained to Fox News that not even Cosby's wife Camille paid him a visit.

"His wife has not seen him in almost three years. I was his only visitor. He's going to get back to his family [now,]" he said.

Cosby's lack of visitors was not due to repercussions, however. Not being visited by friends or family was a choice he made himself, Wyatt said.

"He was allowed [visitors] but Mr. Cosby did 4 years in the navy. He said, 'Andrew when you go off to war, they don't fly your families in to visit with you because it takes away your mental toughness and your ability to fight and survive whatever you're going through.' He said, 'I'm mentally tough and I don't want to lose this fight by seeing my family. I only want you to visit me,'" said Wyatt.

The last time Wyatt visited Cosby in prison was on March 8, 2020, two days before the coronavirus pandemic surged around the world.

In total, Wyatt said he visited Cosby "probably 70 times" in total since his sentence began.

The spokesman also dished on Cosby's physical health. Many who followed Cosby's whereabouts ahead of his sentencing will remember his use of a wooden cane while being photographed walking to and from court.

Wyatt confirmed to us that Cosby has since ditched the cane but is still "100 percent blind."

"He's blind due to Glaucoma. He went blind six and a half, seven years ago. He used [a cane] to help him feel and hit against things when walking but now we're just leading him out now," Wyatt said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn Cosby's sex assault conviction prompted outrage by the public, notably his accusers.

Wyatt, however, said Cosby and his team believe his constitutional rights were "destroyed and taken away" when he was convicted. The spokesman said Cosby and his legal team are now looking into legal action against Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, where he was tried.

"They're looking at all legal action that could be taken. Nothing has been filed but the attorneys are researching are exploring all avenues," he said.

Bottom line, Cosby's team believes he "should have never been charged and should have never been convicted."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ultimately decided Wednesday that DA Steele violated a deal that previous District Attorney Bruce Castor had made in 2005, though it had apparently never been put in writing.