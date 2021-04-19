Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments addressed by store owners: ‘It’s comical’

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato’s viral diatribe calling out popular Los Angeles frozen yogurt spot, The Bigg Chill, over its sugar-free offerings caught the mother-daughter co-owners by absolute surprise.

Cary Russell and her mother Diane Dinow spoke with Fox News on Monday and said the entire situation, including Lovato’s half-hearted apology, is "comical" and actually said that Piers Morgan coming to their defense so swiftly on the matter was "nice news to wake up to."

"We had seen him come in back in the day and we have a pretty big celebrity following," Russell told us, adding that when Lovato launched into her public decree admonishing the small business of 36 years for their overabundance of sugar-free offerings on Sunday, "we were definitely confused because it had come out of left field."

"Most celebs who do come here did reach out but were laughing about the whole thing because the stuff we carry isn’t even our own products," the mother and daughter said through laughter.

"We sell the same stuff she’d find in a Whole Foods, so if she’s really upset to that level, she should go directly to the source."

On Monday, the pop star said her message was "misconstrued" and that she was "sorry that I may have got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people."

The pair maintained that they personally haven’t yet spoken directly with the "Sorry Not Sorry" performer but confirmed that Lovato’s camp had reached out to clear the air.

"Of course there’s no ill will," said Russell. ‘We’ve been here almost 40 years and we hope to remain a staple here for many more decades to come."

Asked if they anticipate a surge in business because of the unsolicited publicity, the cheeky pair laughed and simply added, "We welcome everyone’s business."