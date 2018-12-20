'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco shuts down pregnancy rumors with fiery statement

Kaley Cuoco just wants to enjoy being a newlywed — but instead, the "Big Bang Theory" star has been busy shutting down speculation about a potential pregnancy.

Cuoco, 33, has had quite an adventure since her marriage to professional equestrian Karl Cook, 27, in late June. Days after the ceremony, Cuoco was bedridden in the hospital recovering from shoulder surgery.

It wasn't exactly the honeymoon Cuoco imagined.

But now, as Cuoco tries to make up for lost time during a getaway to Italy and Switzerland with her sweetheart, the actress is once again finding it hard to relax. Fans can't stop flooding Cuoco's social media accounts, pondering whether or not she's pregnant.

On Wednesday, Cuoco shared a romantic Instagram photo of herself and Cook kissing in Switzerland.

"Love in Lugano," she captioned the black and white image, which has garnered more than 185,000 likes as of Thursday evening.

Thousands shared messages of support for the happy couple, calling them "the cutest" and "the best." However, some commenters apparently couldn't help themselves and asked if Cuoco was sporting a tiny baby bump.

"When's the baby due?" one Instagram user asked.

"Are you hiding a baby bump?!?!" another chimed in.

Cuoco promptly shut down the trolls, sharing a screenshot of the comments on her Instagram Story, along with an eye roll emoji.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question: Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” an annoyed Cuoco asked.

This isn't the first time pregnancy rumors have swarmed the star.

In October, Cuoco posed for a photo with her sister, Briana, at the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. After sharing a snap from the event on Instagram, Cuoco, once again, fielded several comments about how she appeared to be pregnant.

Again, Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories to comment on the situation.

"So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls," she said in a clip at the time, according to Today. "I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant."

"Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?' It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that," she continued.

Cuoco later joked that it was probably just a "pregnant angle."