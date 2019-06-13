Alan Dershowitz says he'd support Biden over Trump in 2020, but backing Bernie would be a 'real dilemma'

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said on Thursday he would back former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump if the two were facing off in the general election next year.

During an interview on SiriusXM, Dershowitz told "The Dan Abrams Show" that when it comes to his vote in 2020, he will evaluate the "totality" of Trump's record in office and how a Democratic nominee like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, would "present a real dilemma" for him.

"You’re not going to vote for Donald Trump, are you?” Abrams asked.

“It depends who runs against him,” Dershowitz said. “If Bernie Sanders is nominated, that would present a real dilemma for me.”

“And what if the candidate is Joe Biden?” Abrams followed.

“I’m a strong supporter of Joe Biden,” Dershowitz said. “I like Joe Biden. I’ve liked him for a long time and I could enthusiastically support Joe Biden.”

“Over Donald Trump?” Abrams responded.

“Over Donald Trump, yeah,” Dershowitz clarified.

Dershowitz was recently praised by Trump during his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.