Betty White's 100th birthday honored by Google with hidden Easter egg

Google is celebrating what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday with a sweet, hidden tribute to the late star.

To mark the comedy icon’s birthday and honor her just weeks after her death, Google added a secret animation to its page that is only visible to those who search the iconic "Golden Girls" star’s name on Jan. 17.

When "Betty White" is punched into the search engine, the normal items come up including photos, news articles, tweets and more. However, users’ screens will then be covered with falling rose pedals as the words "thank you for being a friend" appear on the screen along with "1922 - 2021."

The pedals are a wink to White’s famous "Golden Girls" character, Rose Nylund, who appeared on all `77 episodes of the show along with its one-season spinoff "The Golden Palace." The text, meanwhile, is a reference to the sitcom’s opening theme song.

CNET notes that Google often adds in these Easter eggs. In 2021, it added similar animations for the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, the annual May the 4th Star Wars Day and the release of the Ever Given cargo ship after it was stuck in the Suez Canal.

The Award-winning TV legend died at age 99 on Dec. 31, just weeks before she was due to celebrate her 100th birthday with her fans and loved ones. Her longtime agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, previously said that she died "peacefully in her sleep at her home." Her death has since been attributed to natural causes.

Celebrities quickly began taking to social media and sharing their thoughts and memories of meeting White throughout her life. Speaking to Fox News Digital, her "Mary Tyler Moore" show co-star Joyce Bulifant spoke fondly of White on her birthday.

"We all felt that Betty was going to live forever," Bulifant told Fox News. "But she will live forever in all of our hearts because wherever she went, she just made you feel fun and joyous."

"We were together on set, but also on game shows too," Bulifant added. "We appeared on ‘Match Game,’ and I sat in the same seat that she did to keep it warm for her until she came back. I just remember her being so warm, joyful and welcoming to me. She was always so kind, not just to me, but to everyone she met."

