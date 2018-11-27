Bette Midler says the current 'climate crisis' is 'Trump's 9/11'

Bette Midler is calling the current "climate crisis" President Trump's 9/11.

On Monday, the actress-turned-activist tweeted that current natural disasters, like this year's massive California wildfires, are equivalent to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“#ClimateCrisis i#TRUMP’s 9-11; he’ll go down in history as a feckless, reckless, witless, loveless, heartless and most important, BRAINLESS President,” Midler tweeted. "Billions’ll be lost because he prefers pollution to blue skies, wildfires to forests & floods to the people he swore to protect.”

Prior to her tweet about 9/11, the star responded to the government’s Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released last week and detailed the impending damages of climate change.

"OUCH! THE HIT TO YOUR WALLET! SEND THIS ON TO YOUR PRESIDENT...I'M SURE HE HASN'T SEEN IT," Midler tweeted sharing the link to the Climate Assessment: Chapter 3. "Fourth National Climate Assessment: Figure 3.1: Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disaster Events in the United States."

A few days prior, the actress suggested President Trump's "hateful rhetoric" was to blame for the stock market drop.

On Nov. 13, Midler tweeted, "YOU ARE CAUSING THE STOCK MARKET BIG HEADACHES!!! YOUR MOOD SWINGS, YOUR LIES, YOUR INCESSANT HATEFUL RHETORIC. READ #GEORGEWASHINGTON’S “RULES OF CIVILITY” YOU IGNORAMUS!!!”

Her tweet was in response to Trump's prior tweet the day before which read, "The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches!"

In another politically charged post, Midler implied that the sometimes dangerous shopping conditions during Black Friday occur because average Americans find the low cost of these items more of a necessity than a benefit.

“And how was YOUR Black Friday? No injuries, I hope! It's incredible that we have to fight over STUFF," the star wrote. "If there were a DECENT minimum wage, or if workers were treated fairly, and got a tiny portion of the kinds of salaries and bonuses CEOS pay themselves, we wouldn't."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.