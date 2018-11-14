Bette Midler says Donald Trump's 'hateful rhetoric' is what caused stock market drop

Bette Midler suggested that President Donald Trump and his "hateful rhetoric" are to blame for the recent stock market drop.

On Tuesday, the actress and famed Broadway star took aim at the president in a tweet which read, “YOU ARE CAUSING THE STOCK MARKET BIG HEADACHES!!! YOUR MOOD SWINGS, YOUR LIES, YOUR INCESSANT HATEFUL RHETORIC. READ #GEORGEWASHINGTON’S “RULES OF CIVILITY” YOU IGNORAMUS!!!”

Midler's tweet was in response to the president's earlier tweet about the Democrats being the cause of the stock market "headaches."

Trump tweeted Monday, "The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches!"

And while the stock market did take a dip on Monday, the drop was not the first event to trigger a social media rant from Midler in recent weeks.

Last month, the 72-year-old actress landed in hot water after saying women are the “N-word of the world.”

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth,” she tweeted on Oct. 4.

Shortly after social media call out Midler, who is white.

“Fact: Many white women-owned/abused slaves right along with their husbands. Ever seen a lynching picture? Guess what you don't see: White women crying. Respect American History,” one Twitter user said.

A few hours later, Midler apologized for her tweet and said, “The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Fox News' Benjamin Brown contributed to this report.