Bette Midler bashes 'repulsive human male' Donald Trump over his comments about Elizabeth Warren

Bette Midler derided President Donald Trump as “the most repulsive human male on the planet” over comments he made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Trump said Friday that sexism wasn’t to blame for the end of Warren’s Democratic presidential run. When asked about the issue of sexism by reporters, Trump noted that he believes a “tremendous lack of talent” was at fault in Warren's case.

“But people don't like her,” he said Friday. "She's a very mean person...People don't want that. They like a person like me, that's not mean.”

Midler took to Twitter to criticize Trump over his remarks.

“Today #Trump said that #ElizabethWarren was mean; this from a MF who put children in cages with aluminum blankets; that she had no talent. Meaning she was not a corrupt parasitic traitor who's managed to get away with some of the most appalling criminal behavior ever seen in US,” she tweeted.

Minutes later, the “Hocus Pocus” actress added: “#EllizabethWarren is a powerhouse, but Donald Trump, that stable genius, said she was unlikeable. Well, Don, in breaking news, she's 100% more likable than you! You are the most hated, most repulsive human male on the planet today, & God knows, there are plenty to choose from.”

The 74-year-old actress, who previously expressed her support for Michael Bloomberg in the primary race, posted a positive note about Warren’s campaign the day before her comments about Trump’s criticism.

“And BTW , #ElizabethWarren was a tremendous candidate. I admired her conduct, her platform, and her determination to drive corruption out of government. She knew the numbers. Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad? Personality contests are the gateway to mediocrity,” she wrote.

Warren’s previously announced that she would suspend her campaign in the wake of a poor Super Tuesday performance, leaving the race largely between frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Just prior to that announcement, Trump took to Twitter as well to call the then-candidate “selfish” for staying in the race.

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly,” he tweeted. “So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.