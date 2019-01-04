Bethenny Frankel tweets dissapointment about her plane after it was forced to turn back to accommodate her fish allergy

Bethenny Frankel had a very frustrating and tense flight.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old reality star took to Twitter to tell her 1.6 million followers about how her severe fish allergy affected her flight.

“Called airline mult x to say I have a fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said,” she wrote. "Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife.”

The incident comes just two weeks after Frankel suffered a near-death experience due, once again, to fish. After accidentally eating some fish in her soup, she was left unconscious for 15 minutes.

With the ordeal fresh on her mind, Frankel was afraid to travel on a plane serving fish.

"There are 7 allergen groups & fewer are airborne. The airlines and world needs to change. I was always self conscious about it & today didn’t help,” she wrote. "I don’t care about the meal. Being trapped in a cabin w no windows w cooking fish is a death trap.”

As more fans began responding, Frankel went on to explain more about her allergy, writing, "To clarify: some allergens are transmitted by touch & air. Fish is one & is fatal. The more exposure to them, the more susceptible. It’s not like an immunity thing where exposure means less susceptible. It’s opposite. I’ve always kept it quiet but that’s over now.”

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star chose not to specifically name the airline, instead focusing on getting more airlines in general to change their policies regarding food.

"This airline know who they are. And this policy will change if it is all I focus on,” she wrote. "I almost screwed everyone’s night up too, which the pilot delightfully announced.”