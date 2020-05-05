The best adult animated series on Netflix to stream

Animation brings out the kid in many of us despite the rap the creative medium might receive from some for its method of storytelling.

If you're an adult looking for a little escape via adult programming, fret not as these animated shows streaming on Netflix are sure to leave you comparing your childhood favorites to the hilarity of these imaginative and innovative additions to the entertainment medium many folks still hold near and dear.

Here are a few titles to choose from:

BEST DRAMAS TO STREAM ON NETFLIX

[WARNING: VIDEOS BELOW MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND/OR SENSITIVE CONTENT]

“Big Mouth”

“Big Mouth” traces the paths of three young pre-teenagers in their adolescence as they navigate the perils of puberty, love, and everything in-between.

Though graphic in the subject matter, the series does a great job of meshing together the ebbs and flows of growing pains and will likely keep the viewer reminiscing about their own personal experiences.

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jessi Klein

'TIGER KING' STARS: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

“BoJack Horseman”

See Will Arnett voice a talking horse moonlighting as a washed-up actor as he desperately tries to pick up whatever pieces of a career he has left while stifling the derailment of his once-posh life.

“BoJack” tackles a myriad of human and societal issues such as substance abuse, sexism, depression, and racism all in a digestible way that softens the darkness of its riotous character arc.

Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul

“F Is for Family”

THE BEST TV SHOWS TO STREAM ON NETFLIX

Created by Bill Burr, “F Is for Family” is set in the 1970s and puts the funnyman right in his element as a blue-collar working family man and service veteran named Frank who is simply trying to keep his family together and his delinquent, yet precious kids from killing each other.

The animated series, with multiple seasons under its belt, also delivers the comedic timing and hilarious storylines Burr fans come to expect.

Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Sam Rockwell, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins

“Tuca & Bertie”

Tuca and Bertie are two best friends voiced by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The pair display polar opposite personalities but the extent of their adventures are endless when they put together their bird brains.

Though the series was short-lived, it separated itself with its writing, subject matter, and overall messaging about being yourself and breaking away from things that may hold you back in life.

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Reggie Watts, Nicole Byer, John Early, Lisa Hanawalt, Richard E. Grant

NETFLIX’S ‘TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ’ IS A ‘CASE-STUDY’ INTO NATIONWIDE GOVERNMENT SECRECY, PRODUCERS SAY

“Aggretsuko”

Japanese anime series are different beasts when it comes to its subject matter and “Aggretsuko” or Aggressive Retsuko is no different. This Netflix original series is based on the Sanrio character and sees a socially obstinate accountant in her element as she deals with irritating co-workers by slipping into her death metal bliss and knocking back rounds of brew.

THE BEST TRUE-CRIME DOCUMENTARIES ON NETFLIX TO STREAM

Created by the company Yeti for Sanrio, the folks behind Hello Kitty describe the premise as the following: “Aggretsuko is a single, 25-year-old red panda. Yet despite her cute appearance, something deep within her is filled with rage. Aggretsuko always dreamed of working in Accounting, especially in the part of Tokyo where her office is located. But she didn’t think it would be like this!”

Cast: Kaolip, Komegumi Koiwasaki, Maki Tsuruta

“Disenchantment”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Helmed by “Simpsons” and “Futurama” animator and writer, Matt Groening, “Disenchantment” goes back in time and follows Princess Bean as she embarks on life in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland with her elf pal and personal demon Luci in this series complete with hard binge-drinking, triggering subject matter and a slew of visual gags sure to keep you skipping the intro into the next episode.

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, Eric Andre, John DiMaggio, Billy West