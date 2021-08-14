Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus proudly reveals birthmark covering her entire leg

Lindsay Shookus proudly showed off a birthmark that covers her entire leg in a recent post to Instagram.

The "Saturday Night Live" producer posed in the photo wearing a long sleeved black dress that showed off her birthmark.

"I was born with a Port Wine Stain Vascular Birthmark from my knee to my toes," Shookus wrote in the caption. "While it’s never changed and doesn’t ever hurt, I’ve learned from Dr. Linda at @vbirthmarks that I’m very lucky for the placement and the lack of any health complications, like many people with vascular birthmarks can face.

"Some people think it’s weird or ugly," she continued. "I definitely still notice people staring at it. But I once had someone tell me it was like I had a Jackson Pollock painting on my leg, so I like to think that makes my leg more valuable than most."

LINDSAY SHOOKUS' BREAK UP FROM BEN AFFLECK WAS REPORTEDLY ‘VERY HARD’: ‘SHE HAD TO LET HIM HIT ROCK BOTTOM’

"None of us are ever defined by one thing, and I’m surely more than my birthmark," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shookus was first linked to the "Gone Girl" actor in 2017, although the couple would break up in 2018. The two decided to try the relationship again in early 2019 before calling it quits for good.

"It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside," a source told People magazine in 2018. "She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible. She knew she had to let him hit bottom."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The insider continued, "all she wanted was for him to be happy and healthy. It was a difficult choice but the right one."