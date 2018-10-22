Ben Affleck all smiles as he attends church service amid substance abuse struggle

The "Justice League" star appeared easy-going and friendly while walking into a church service on Sunday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A., where he lives. He cracked a smile for onlookers while wearing black boots, jeans and a tan button-down for the service.

This is one of the first times the 46-year-old actor-director has been spotted out and about since calling things off with model Shauna Sexton on Oct. 9.

“It was casual and not serious," a source previously ET of their relationship. "Ben’s only priority right now is his sobriety and his family.”

The leading man was checked into a rehabilitation facility in August where he spent the better part of two weeks. When he checked out, his treatment continued. Recently, ET has learned that it was Affleck who decided to end his relationship with the 22-year-old Playboy model in order to fully focus on his recovery.

"Ben is truly dedicated to his sobriety and those around him are celebrating his turnaround," they shared. "He is listening to the counselors and his loved ones and has finally ended his relationship with Shauna. Ben took the initiative to break things off."

Ben Affleck Steps Out Smiling Following Split From Shauna Sexton