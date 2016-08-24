Bella Thorne reveals she is bisexual

Former Disney starlet Bella Thorne casually revealed that she’s bisexual on Tuesday when she replied “Yes” to an inquiring fan.

The question may have been prompted by the 18-year-old actress’ Snapchat story on Monday which featured photos of her kissing another gal.

“Aww thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone,” she later wrote on Twitter, “I love you guys #pride.”

Last week, Thorne spilt from her boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, after dating for a little over a year.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the ex-couple said in a joint statement to People. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.