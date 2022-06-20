'Becoming Elizabeth' star Alicia von Rittberg on playing the last Tudor queen: It's 'very much needed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alicia von Rittberg knew she had big shoes to fill when she was chosen to play the other Queen Elizabeth.

The actress is starring as a young Elizabeth Tudor, who later became England’s Queen Elizabeth I, in the STARZ historical drama "Becoming Elizabeth." The series explores how the daughter of King Henry VIII and the doomed Anne Boleyn must overcome the challenges of the English court to rise on her own and obtain the crown. The series is based on the real-life Elizabeth, who became known as "The Virgin Queen" for resisting being married during her long reign. The monarch passed away in 1603 at age 69.

While Elizabeth died over 400 years ago, von Rittberg told Fox News Digital her story is just as relevant today.

"I think that just to tell the story of how a young woman became one of the greatest leaders we know today – it’s just something that is as modern and as contemporary today as it was 400 years ago," the 28-year-old actress explained. "I think to tell that story not just from an approach where you get to know the person behind that great icon because you learn how she grew up, but also to tell the story from a female point of view, I think it’s something that is just very new and very much needed."

‘BILLY THE KID’ STAR TOM BLYTH ON WESTERNS MAKING A COMEBACK IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘PEOPLE ARE LONGING FOR IT AGAIN’

Von Rittberg admitted that at first, she was nervous to take on the role, knowing that so many iconic stars have played Elizabeth at various points of her reign: Cate Blanchett, Bette Davis, Helen Mirren and Judi Dench, among others. The German star's big break came as recently as 2014 when she played opposite Brad Pitt in "Fury."

"I think it’s just being intimidated by the fact that you’re playing not just a historical figure, and you want to get it right, but also to play someone who’s been portrayed by such brilliant actresses," said von Rittberg on the biggest challenge she faced in taking on a period piece. "I think it just really helped me to understand that, well, first of all, this is the early years we’re showing. So there is not that much comparison.

"And second of all, this is a new and different approach that lets you have a look behind the curtain, that shows the more emotional, more vulnerable, more human side to her, rather than concentrating on court life only. I think that… really helped me to play that part."

Still, von Rittberg was determined to get it right. According to reports, she took a crash course in "princess school" which involved learning how to ride a horse, write calligraphy, dance the volta, play the virginals, move with ease while wearing six layers of costume, and speak with a certain English twang inspired by Kate Winslet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The no-nonsense training was worth it, von Rittberg said. As she reflects on her experience in bringing the role to life, von Rittberg said she wished she could somehow sit face to face with the queen.

Von Rittberg said she would ask her a question that many women today, hundreds of years later, can still identify with.

CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL TALKS ABOUT MARRIAGE TO PRINCE CHARLES, PAST MEDIA SCRUTINY IN RARE INTERVIEW

"I would like to ask her how she found her voice in that male-dominated world," she noted. "If she felt like she could completely do her own thing, or if she felt like she had to adapt to a male way of leading in order to gain respect."

"Becoming Elizabeth" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on STARZ.