Beach Boys performance at Trump fundraiser in California slammed by Brian Wilson, Al Jardine

Brian Wilson and Al Jardine spoke out against Mike Love's decision to have the Beach Boys perform Sunday at a fundraiser for President Trump in Newport Beach, Calif.

The former band members told Variety through a spokesperson, “We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero. We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

Love currently owns the touring license for the Beach Boys' name and has booked controversial gigs in the past, leading Wilson and Jardine to create a petition on Change.org when Love was booked to perform at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nev., with Donald Trump Jr. as the keynote speaker.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson said at the time. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

Love also performed at one of Trump's inaugural balls in 2017. He told Uncut magazine it was a "moving experience" and “I don’t have anything negative to say about the President Of The USA."

"I understand there are so many factions and fractious things going on – the chips will fall where they may. But Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We’ve performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on," he added.

Wilson and Jardine have continued to perform together on the road but under Wilson's name, and the last time the original Beach Boys band played together was in 2012 for a 50th anniversary tour.

In May, Love released a new song titled “This Too Shall Pass” in hopes of sending some good vibrations to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He told Fox News, "I know people are suffering. I know people are going through so much. And so I just wanted them to know that this too shall pass and we will get back to having fun, fun, fun in the sun. The song is the message."

All artist royalties and BMG’s royalties will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. “This Too Shall Pass” marked the 79-year-old’s first studio release since 2019’s “12 Sides of Summer.”

Reps for Wilson, Jardine and Love didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

