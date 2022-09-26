Expand / Collapse search
'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter dead at 25: 'This is not a goodbye'

Reality TV star announced the sad news about Kayla Bailey on Sunday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey has shared that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died. She was 25.

The reality star confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye," she wrote alongside two heart emojis and a dove. 

"Mommy will see you soon," she added, alongside several pictures of Kayla.

A cause of death for Brooke’s daughter has not been shared at this time.

On Sunday, Brooke received several kind messages regarding the tragic news. Amber Rose commented, "I’m so sorry Brooke," adding a rose and prayer hand emoji. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams commented, "Jesus," adding a prayer hands emoji, "I’m praying for you ! Sorry for your loss."

Bailey took to her Instagram story and wrote, "My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

She continued: "Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention."

"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey shared that her daughter Kayla, 25, has died.

"If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life," Brooke added in another Instagram story.

Brooke – who had former relationships with NBA stars Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin – first appeared on "Basketball Wives" in 2012.

She returned to the show for its 10th season, which premiered in May. She stars alongside Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Brandi Maxiell, Jackie Christie, Nia Dorsey, Noria-Dorsey Taggart, Jennifer Williams, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks and British Williams.

Brooke Bailey first appeared on "Basketball Wives" in 2012.

According to the episode summaries, this season Brooke discusses IVF treatment with her children and mending a yearlong feud she had with her mother.

