Glenn Close confesses biggest regret about on-screen kiss with Robert Redford

Glenn Close revealed the identity of the Hollywood legend whose kissing prowess left a lasting impression on her.

The 77-year-old actress participated in a round of "Plead the Fifth" during her appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" on Thursday. In the segment, host Andy Cohen asks guests three questions, and they are given only one opportunity to "Plead the Fifth."

At the beginning of the game, Cohen noted that Close has starred in "so many romantic movies," before asking her, "Who has been your best on-screen kiss?"

The "Fatal Attraction" star briefly closed her eyes and smiled before replying, "Robert Redford… in ‘The Natural.’"

However, Close expressed her regret that the encounter was brief.

"I only got to kiss him once," she recalled.

"Only one take?" Cohen asked.

"No, no, maybe we did two takes," Close remembered.

"But I also threw him out of my apartment in that movie," she added. "But I ended up with him."

In the 1984 movie "The Natural," Redford played Roy Hobbs, a young baseball player with a "natural" talent for the game. Hobbs' career is derailed after he is inexplicably shot by a disturbed woman, but he returns to professional baseball 16 years later and defies expectations to become one of the league's best players.

Close played Hobbs' former girlfriend, Iris Gaines, who reunites with him over the course of the movie. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Cohen pointed out that Close earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in "The Natural."

He noted that Close had been nominated for an "incredible" eight Academy Awards.

"What performance of yours do you think, at the time, was most deserving of an Oscar?" Cohen asked Close, who has never won an Academy Award.

"All of them!" she exclaimed to laughter and applause from the audience.

Close was also asked to name the project she "took on strictly for the paycheck."

"Oh my goodness," Close said with a smile. "I plead the Fifth!"

The actress earned her most recent Oscar nomination for her performance "Hillbilly Elegy," the 2020 film based on Vice President-elect JD Vance's 2016 memoir of the same name. In the movie, Close played Bonnie "Mamaw" Vance, the grandmother of Vance, who was portrayed by Gabriel Basso.

While appearing on "The View" earlier this week, Close shared that Vance's family was "generous" while they were filming the movie adaptation.

Close said he and his family visited the set and Vance helped Owen Asztalos, the young actor who played him as a boy in the film, with the role.

"We all met members of the family. We all sat with them individually, you know, one-on-one and, for me, with Mamaw, I'd say, ‘How did she walk into a room? How did she sit? How did she smoke? How did she laugh? How did she change the chemistry?’ So that was, you know, the family was very generous with their time," Close said.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.