'Bachelorette' alum DeAnna Pappas arrested for battery against ex, files restraining order

"The Bachelorette" alum DeAnna Pappas was arrested in February on battery charges against her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano.

Pappas was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on Feb. 27 in Santa Clarita, California and was released on $20,000 bond the same day. The arrest also stemmed from alleged alcohol consumption.

Her court hearing is set for March 20.

On March 7, the reality television star filed a restraining order against Stagliano, ordering him to be 100 yards away from her.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Stagliano arrived at Pappa's home to pick up their daughter, Addison, 11. They also share a son, Austin, 9.

"Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again." — DeAnna Pappas

"Stephen told me I needed to walk closer to him because he wanted to smell my breath to make sure that I was not drunk. I had not consumed any alcohol. I ignored Stephen’s comment, and I walked back into the garage," Pappas wrote.

She continued, "I heard noise behind me. I turned around to see Stephen following me into my garage. [Our daughter] had been left alone sitting in his car with the engine running. I tried to shut my garage door. Stephen pushed my garage door upward so that it would not close. I shouted at Stephen to get out of my garage. Stephen refused to leave."

Pappas said she went back inside and locked her door before hearing noises coming from her garage.

"Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive," she said.

Pappas said that Stagliano called the police around midnight. According to Pappas, her ex-husband told the responding officers that she was intoxicated and she was arrested and booked on battery charges.

"Stephen had told the Sheriff that I was the aggressor who assaulted him, which was false. At no time was I requested to test for alcohol despite Stephen’s allegations. In fact, the officer that arrested me exhibited no concern that I was at all intoxicated," she wrote.

Pappas explained that after she was released from jail, she volunteered for an alcohol and drug test, and she tested negative for both.

Pappas' representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to InTouch, the same day as Pappa's arrest, Stagliano's mother Lynn filed a declaration in their divorce.

According to Lynn, "On Wednesday, February 26, at 7:38 a.m., I went to DeAnna’s house to help get Austin to school. I very clearly smelled alcohol on DeAnna’s breath. I put Austin in the car and left."

Pappas filed an opposition, claiming that Stephen had a history of "coaching our daughter to look for alcohol in the home," according to the outlet.

She went on to say that her ex-husband taught their daughter to "literally sniff out alcohol and to alienate her from me by making her believe that I am an alcoholic."

The outlet reported that when the couple settled their divorce, they agreed that "neither party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated."

Pappas and Stagliano also agreed not to consume narcotics 12 hours before or during when they are responsible for their children.

Stagliano and Pappas tied the knot in October 2011 and announced their split in June 2023. Their divorce was finalized the following year in June.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," she wrote on Instagram at the time, per US Weekly. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."

The post has since been deleted.