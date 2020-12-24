'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass split after 3 years of marriage

Bachelor Nation is mourning another breakup between stars from the popular ABC franchise.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who fell in love on the "Bachelor" spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise," announced on Wednesday their decision to separate after three years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Waddell, 35, of Texas, and Bass, 38, who appeared on Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise," tied the knot in 2017. They share two children together – a daughter named Isabella, and a son, Charlie. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship.

It appears Bass went on a social media hiatus this year. His last Instagram post is from June 29, in which he touches on his marriage and his past appearances on the ABC dating show. The post took place when ABC began airing reruns of JoJo Fletcher's season.

"I'll be forever grateful for everything the bachelor has done for me that Im ok looking like an idiot again tonight. And of course the positives far outweigh the silliness. Jojo was the best and so sweet (I HAVE NO IDEA WHY SHE KEPT ME AROUND), the small handful of non-problematic guy friends, and i now have a passion for shirts that don't rip. Oh and it all led to a dramatic turnaround on paradise that led to wedding bells and beautiful children :)," he wrote.

Waddell, meanwhile, continues to be active on social media and often posts adorable photos and videos with the former couple's little ones.

Of course, the former pair is far from the first couple to announce splits in 2020. The couple joins Christina Anstead, Dr. Dre and Kristin Cavallari among other celebrities who have made similar divorce announcements.