'Bachelor's' Amanda Stanton defends decision to drive from California to Arizona hair salon: 'Doing my best'

"Bachelor" star Amanda Stanton is defending herself after she drove for hours across state lines to get her hair done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old mother of two was hit with backlash on Monday after announcing she drove from her home state of California to Arizona with her young daughter in tow so they could make it to her preferred hair salon.

She initially announced her road trip on Instagram, declaring that she drove "very, very" far and stopped to relieve herself on a dirt road because she was "scared to use public restrooms", according to People.

Some of Stanton's followers didn't take issue and complimented her when she showed off her freshly highlighted blonde locks. But a number of critics took to her comments section of Instagram to call her "vain" and question her parenting skills. One follower said she was "confused" about why Stanton felt it was "essential" to drive for hours with her daughter in a car just to get pampered.

On Tuesday night, the former ABC contestant posted a number of arguments defending her decision.

"I was really affected by some of the backlash I received yesterday and wish I didn't care so much about what other people thought about me or feel the need to defend myself sometimes (especially when I know I'm doing my best)," Stanton wrote above a selfie of her treated hair.

The reality star explained she's been "severely anxious" and is "used to being on the go." Being in quarantine has caused her to begin "obsessing over character flaws and replaying/over analyzing mistakes I've made," she explained.

In a separate Instagram Story, Stanton said she received the "SWEETEST messages" from some of her followers after she admitted to suffering from anxiety. She then said she does not regret making the trip to the Arizona salon because it made her daughter Kinsley's day.

"Aside from the backlash yesterday, I feel so much better that I got my hair done and Kins had the best day ever at the hair salon. She told me 'this almost feels like a normal day' and It made my heart cry happy tears," she added.

Despite "picking" herself "apart," Stanton explained that she's also taken a look in the mirror and noticed some positive traits about herself during quarantine.

"I don't compare myself to others and I am always genuinely happy for everyone and celebrate everyone's successes and happiness!" Stanton wrote. "I hope my kids see that and learn by example."