Australian sweetheart Liam Hemsworth: Photos, family, and more

Liam Hemsworth, Aussie actor, has played in leading roles in popular films "The Last Song" and "Independence Day: Resurgence"

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Liam Hemsworth
    Image 1 of 10

    Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is famously known for playing Gale Hawthorne in the action-adventure "Hunger Games" trilogy.  (Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

  • Liam Hemsworth, "The Last Song" star
    Image 2 of 10

    Hemsworth has starred in several other movies including "The Last Song" alongside Miley Cyrus, "Isn’t It Romantic" with Rebel Wilson, "The Dressmaker" opposite Kate Winslet, and more. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth
    Image 3 of 10

    Liam Hemsworth has two brothers, also in the film industry, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. (Barry King/Getty Images)

  • Craig Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Leonie Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth
    Image 4 of 10

    Photographed from left to right is Liam's dad, Craig Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Liam's mom, Leonie Hemsworth, and Chris Hemsworth. (Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth with his mom Leonie Hemsworth in 2010
    Image 5 of 10

    Leonie Hemsworth has appeared on the big screens in a Mockumentary titled "The Hollowmen." She is also a teacher in Australia and was hilariously Liam's sex ed teacher in high school. (Luis Ascui/Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth in 2019
    Image 6 of 10

    Liam Hemsworth has been linked to several stunning Hollywood women through the years. He has dated model Gabriella Brooks and actress Eiza Gonzalez. He's also been spotted with actresses Nina Dobrev, Maika Monroe, and Maddison Brown. (Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus
    Image 7 of 10

    Liam Hemsworth and "Hannah Montana" star Miley Cyrus met on the set of the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song." The pair starred as lovers in the film and later started dating. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Image 8 of 10

    Hemsworth and Cyrus got engaged in 2012 but broke it off before tying the knot. After dating on and off for several years, the two got married in December 2018 at their home in Nashville. The pair had a rocky relationship until it finally ended in 2019 when they separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2020. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

  • Liam Hemsworth with his actor brother Chris Hemsworth
    Image 9 of 10

    Liam Hemsworth photographed with brother and Marvel star Chris Hemsworth. The siblings attended the 2011 premiere of "Thor" alongside other family members including Chris's wife, Elsa Pataky. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • Liam Hemsworth in 2016
    Image 10 of 10

    In 2020, Hemsworth played the lead in "Most Dangerous Game" opposite Christoph Waltz. In 2022, he was cast for a Netflix romance with Laura Dern titled "Lonely Planet." (Donna Ward/Getty Images)

