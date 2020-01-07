Australian actress Yael Stone giving up green card to fight climate change in home country

"Orange Is the New Black" star Yael Stone is renouncing her U.S. green card to return to her native Australia in order to fight climate change.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram recently to announce how she plans to change her lifestyle in response to the recent massive outbreak of wildfires in Australia.

In the first of two videos, Stone slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for doing "absolutely nothing" to support relief efforts.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH DONATES $1M TO AUSTRALIA WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

"I'm sitting in a dark room, wondering what the h-ll is happening. Our country is on fire," she said in the video. "We've lost 14.5 million hectares and our prime minister has done absolutely nothing. Cold, calculated nothing. We don't have leaders, we have cowards. The leaders we have are the people around us, and that's what we have to become."

Stone continued: "We have to step up because this is war, this is a climate war, and for the first time, our enemy is not wearing a uniform that we'll be able to recognize. Our enemy is our own behavior."

The actress then calls for "corporate-wide, government-wide, systematic changes" to take place in order to combat climate change before telling viewers, "It's time to act."

In the second video, Stone says that she's realized it's no longer logical for her to live in two separate countries, constantly flying between the two continents and creating carbon emissions harmful to the environment.

SINGER PINK DONATES $500G TO HELP FIGHT AUSTRALIA WILDFIRES

"From the very privileged position of having been granted a green card for the USA I have decided it’s environmentally unjust to pursue a life across two continents," wrote Stone in the caption. "... This is my way of kicking off real 2020 change in my life. I’m aware it comes from a position of extreme privilege. Skin in the game."

Additionally, she explained that she'll be pursuing environmentalism work.

"I'm going to be here in Australia, doing the work I can to make a difference here, because the time is now," Stone said in the video. "Like I said, this is war, and we've got 10 years, so let's make these sacrifices, let's make these changes, let's put some skin in the game and say 'Yeah, I care and this is what I'm going to do about it.'"

She concluded: "This is just the beginning for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress, who played Lorna Morello in "OITNB," has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work on the show.