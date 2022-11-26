Expand / Collapse search
At least 1 dead, several others injured at Danny Ocean concert in Mexico

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A gunman opened fire at a Danny Ocean concert in Mexico, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others injured.

Shots were heard outside the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Morelia just before midnight local time on Friday, according to local news reports.

Morelia's police responded to the incident, and one person has been arrested. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Danny Ocean addressed the shooting in a statement posted to social media following the incident.

"I don't understand why these things happen if we came with a message of love! I don't even know what to say, I've never been in this situation," Ocean wrote on Twitter. 

"Please take care of yourselves, I am with you," he continued. "My channels are open for whatever you need. This does not change the love I feel for every corner of Mexico."

