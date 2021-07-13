Country music star Ashley Monroe reveals rare blood cancer diagnosis

Country music star Ashley Monroe revealed she has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Monroe, a member of the Pistol Annies, was diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia when she went to the doctor for routine lab work. The disease is a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to cancer.org.

The doctor originally thought Monroe was anemic.

"A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic," Monroe captioned her post. "I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties , take some extra vitamins and call it a day."

ASHLEY MONROE TALKS 10-YEAR FRIENDSHIP WITH MIRANDA LAMBERT

"Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called 'waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.'"

COUNTRY STAR ASHLEY MONROE SAYS MIRANDA LAMBERT DIDN'T LIKE HER AT FIRST

Monroe said she was "thankful" for her friends and family amid her diagnosis and said she was fighting for her son "the most."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Monroe joined Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley in 2009 to form the Pistol Annies. The band most recently dropped an album in 2018. Monroe has had success solo as well.