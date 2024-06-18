Ashley Benson denies taking Ozempic after post-baby weight loss, says she worked 'very hard' to get body back

Ashley Benson denied taking Ozempic to lose weight after giving birth four months ago.

The 34-year-old actress shut down speculation that she was using the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss, after she and her husband Brandon Davis, 43, welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen, in February.

After the "Pretty Little Liars" alum shared a mirror selfie, showing off her toned midriff in a black tank top with gray sweatpants, a red and white trucker hat and black sunglasses, writing "My fav hat." In the comments section, some of Benson's fans noted her slimmed-down figure with one social media user speculating that Ozempic was behind her weight loss.

"How was she JUST pregnant?!?" a fan wrote, while another reacted by posting an ad for Ozempic. Benson responded by posting a screenshot of the comments on her Instagram story, writing, "Comments like this are so funny to me."

"I know a lot of people take ozempic and that's totally fine," she continued. "To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

"Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself. And again couldn't do this without my @melissawoodtepperberg app," Benson added, tagging fitness influencer Melissa Wood Tepperberg's health and wellness Instagram account.

Benson and Davis were first romantically linked in early 2023 and announced their engagement in July 2023. Last November, Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair had recently tied the knot and were expecting their first child.

In an Instagram Story post on Feb. 29, Benson revealed that she had given birth as she posted a photo of her baby's hand with a pink heart emoji.

Benson had previously shared her excitement over her pregnancy in a January cover interview with LADYGUNN magazine. The article also featured a photo spread in which Benson showed off her baby bump.

She admitted that she was apprehensive about giving birth, telling the outlet, "Being a parent is gonna f------ change everything."

However, Benson noted that she was eager for her pregnancy to be over.

"I’m ready for her to come out now," she quipped.

In May, the "Spring Breakers" star celebrated her first Mother's Day as she shared photos of Aspen for the first time on Instagram. Benson's post included an image in which she was seen lying in a hospital holding her daughter after giving birth.

"Being your mom is the best gift of all," Benson wrote in the caption, adding a pink heart emoji.

During an interview with People Magazine earlier this month, the California native gushed over motherhood.

"I’m a new mom, so that’s been very fun," Benson said.

Benson told the outlet that dressing her daughter was "so much fun."

"She's mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we're taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and the accessories. I mean, it's so much fun," she said.

"Having a girl is the best," Benson added.

On Sunday, Benson shared a Father's Day tribute to Davis, who she praised as the "best daddy in the world."

"Happy first Father’s Day my love," she wrote in the caption of a photo in which the oil heir was seen holding his daughter whose face Benson covered with a pink flower.

Benson continued, "From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side. Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was. You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her."

"We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much," the actress added. "She has the best daddy in the world."