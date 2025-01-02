Armie Hammer ‘well aware’ kids might ‘hate’ him after learning about cannibalism scandal

Four years after Armie Hammer’s cannibalism scandal sparked major controversy, the actor reflected on how the wild rumors could impact his children’s future.

"I also am well aware that my daughter and son are going to get to a certain point where they then do therapy, and then they go, 'I hate my dad, too.' And I'm, like, f---. I'm trying here," he said on the "Your Mom’s House" podcast.

Hammer’s comments come after his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, posted a photo of the actor spending the holiday with his two children. Hammer is seen imitating Macaulay Culkin’s shocked face in "Home Alone" with his son and daughter.

The two share daughter Harper, 10, and son Ford, 7.

The "Social Network" actor, who has been in therapy, admitted he recently reflected on his actions after his cannibalism accusations.

"There are aspects of my behavior that I think were coming from maybe not the healthiest place. Then, there were aspects of my behavior that were just expressions of my own sexuality," he explained.

"So I had to sort of, like, comb through all of that and figure out what's coming from the right place, what's coming from a trauma place."

Hammer also confessed a part of him wanted the cannibalism rumors to come to light.

"I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously, I wanted to get caught," he continued.

"I so did not relate to the image of me that was out there in the public. Like, ‘Look at them, they're like the Ralph Lauren family. They've got the perfect life, and the perfect house, and the perfect kids,'" Hammer added.

"I was like, ‘I feel like a f---ing alien.' I was ‘liking' rope bondage pictures on my Twitter. It was like I was dog-whistling to it, if you will, and wanting to get caught. People would be like, ‘I don't think he knows his Twitter likes are public.' I saw that and I was like, ‘I know.'"

Hammer leaned into claims he was a cannibal and said the public’s response to his controversial direct messages was taken out of context.

"If anyone took anyone's bedroom conversations, specifically if people were having a little bit of sexy time, and they took the (obscenity) that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone's going to go, ‘You guys are f---ing disgusting.'"

During his lengthy podcast interview, Hammer confessed to his fantasies about rope bondage and said he practiced on a mannequin he purchased from a department store.

"I like the idea that you are so completely mine. Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you're mine," he said.

"And, like, this possession kinda thing… that's just fun to talk about. And, by the way, especially if you're… drunk or stoned or high at night and you're texting. And while you're saying it, you're… chuckling to yourself, like, I'm gonna f---ing cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket, so I got a piece of you everywhere I go, ha ha ha," Hammer laughed.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by a former girlfriend, who also claimed Hammer raped her "violently" and "for over four hours."

His career derailed following a series of text messages that allegedly detailed sexual fantasies, including references to rape, violence and cannibalism. They were leaked online by an anonymous Instagram account named "House of Effie."

Another ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, accused Hammer of branding her with a knife. His ex-wife, Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020, months before abuse, rape and cannibalistic fantasy allegations against Hammer publicly came to light. Their divorce was finalized in 2023.

