Armie Hammer ‘can’t afford’ gas, forced to sell truck after cannibalism accusations

Armie Hammer is forced to switch up his previously lavish lifestyle and downsize.

The "Lone Ranger" star revealed he needed to trade in his truck after he claimed he "can’t afford" gas since moving back to Los Angeles.

"I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely," Hammer explained in an Instagram video.

Hammer, 38, added how he cherished his vehicle and had taken his black pickup truck on "cross-country" road trips multiple times, along with several camping excursions.

He then admitted he was taking his car for one last road trip – to car retailer Carmax.

"Since being back in LA, I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore." — Armie Hammer

"This is not an ad for Carmax," Hammer confirmed, while he recorded his video in the company's parking lot. "This is because I am selling my truck."

Hammer continued to say he was hesitant to sell his vehicle since it created special memories for him throughout the years, including taking his kids home from the hospital and other "amazing trips."

"But you know what? That’s OK," he said. "That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month and this is it."

"The Social Network" actor then turned his camera to display the items in his car that he needed to clean out before he sold his truck. The items included a bundle of rope, a medicine bottle and a packet of gum.

Hammer went on to say that his decision to sell his vehicle was tied to his 38th birthday on Aug. 28.

"I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles."

In the lengthy video, he appeared to be emotional about letting go of his beloved pickup truck and added that his kids "are not happy" about the decision to sell the car since they created so many memories with the truck.

Hammer shares two children with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers - Harper, 9, and Ford, 7. The couple divorced in June 2023.

"Parking is going to be easier, and gas is going to be cheaper."

Hammer’s video comes after he claimed he was "broke" but "happier than ever" last month.

He revealed he experienced an "ego death," a "career death" and "financial death" after multiple women came forward claiming he was into "cannabalism" and that they had been sexually abused by Hammer.

Hammer explained at the time he was broke after the sexual abuse allegations came to light in January 2021. He confirmed to Bill Maher during a "Club Random" podcast episode that he did not receive any money from his family.

"Someone might look at me and go, 'Yeah, but financially, you're in a very different position than you've ever been in your entire life,'" the actor explained later in the interview. "And I look at that and I go, 'Yeah, and you know what it's taught me is that I don't need that because I've never been happier than I've ever been in my entire life.'"

Multiple women accused Hammer of sharing sexual fantasies with them that involved cannibalism. The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account House of Effie. Unverified screenshots allegedly showed messages sent from Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing BDSM acts and admitting the actor was "100% a cannibal."

Paige Lorenze, the actor's ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had a desire to smoke and eat her ribs, which was "definitely disturbing."

At least two other women came forward with similar stories and the actor was also accused of rape. Hammer denied all allegations at the time.

In 2023, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Hammer would not face any charges related to the allegations.

