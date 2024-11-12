Armie Hammer's mom got him a vasectomy for his birthday

Armie Hammer received an unusual gift from his mother, Dru Hammer, for his birthday this year.

On his "Armie HammerTime" podcast, she recalled reaching out to her son, saying, "I call Armie, and I go, ‘What would you like for your birthday this year?’ He was like, 'I don’t know. Maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’"

Hammer agreed to go to a doctor for a consultation, recalling, "He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go.’

"They try to talk you out of it. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it. I’m done. I’m good.'"

When he went to the receptionist to discuss payment, the receptionist asked if he was going to pay through insurance. He told her he hasn’t "had insurance for years."

"She was like, ‘Oh, OK. Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?’ And I go, ‘My credit cards won’t cover this. My mother’s going to be calling you, and she’s going to be paying for it.’"

When the receptionist seemed slightly confused, Hammer repeated, "‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present. It was just one of those things … you could tell she was hearing something and like [thinks], ‘I’ve never heard … what are you talking about?’ So, yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday."

Dru, who called herself "the Church Lady" throughout the episode, explained her reasoning behind the gift.

"I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy." — Dru Hammer, mother of Armie Hammer

"I would love to say, ‘OK, Armie, I’m really praying that you don’t have sex outside of marriage,’" but she admitted "that’s not going to work."

She added, "It's a miracle we don’t have a bunch of little Hammers running around."

"I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer’s baby," Dru added of her idea to gift her son a vasectomy.

"Maybe when I had money they would," Armie responded.

The 38-year-old’s Hollywood career came to a halt after a series of text messages that allegedly detailed sexual fantasies, including references to rape, violence and cannibalism were leaked online by an anonymous Instagram account named "House of Effie."

Another ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, accused Hammer of branding her with a knife.

Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two children, filed for divorce in 2020, months before the allegations were made public. Their divorce was finalized in 2023.

The rape allegations prompted a nine-month criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Hammer denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and, in May 2023, prosecutors announced Hammer wouldn't be charged in the sexual assault case.

Dru said on the podcast she’s confident her son will make a comeback.

"I say this all the time: ‘My son was not criminally wrong,’" she said. "If there was a smidgen of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you.

"I even called you one time. I was like, ‘Let me just get this straight.’ I go, ‘Are there any women out there with limbs or ribs missing?’ That’s what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are limbs or ribs missing."

Dru added that she feels her son "learned not to put stupid things in DMs because no one was eaten, no one was raped. But you were stupid."

Hammer agreed, saying, "I was definitely stupid."