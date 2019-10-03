Ariel Winter to make 'Law & Order: SVU' appearance: 'I've seen every episode of this show'

"Modern Family" co-star Ariel Winter is set to make her appearance on "Law & Order: SVU" Thursday night.

The 21-year-old actress shared the news in a Twitter post earlier this week.

"I'm honored to be a guest star on my favorite show ever," Winter gushed. She also shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from her time on the set of the venerable NBC drama, two of which featured her alongside "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay, who plays NYPD Capt. Olivia Benson.

On Instagram, Winter further expressed her excitement about guest-starring on the long-running series, noting that she's "seen every episode" -- and when she first received the email about appearing, her mind was made up before she even opened the note: Yes.

"It was a challenge for me in many ways, both personally and professionally," she added. "I was so nervous and eager because I wanted to do my best alongside such ridiculously talented people. It was an absolute honor to work with their entire cast and crew."

Winter said she'll play a character named Reagan in Thursday's episode titled "The Darkest Journey Home."

"Reagan is wildly different from any character I’ve played," Winter shared. "She's special to me because she’s a realistic person. She’s not perfect, she's still figuring herself out. She likes to go out and drink and experiment, and like many of us, she struggles with accepting herself and being honest."

The actress explained that the episode will wrestle "with the restrictions of being a 'credible' victim/witness."

"Making mistakes, or experimenting with things some may frown upon, does not mean you should be an open target for sexual assault," Winter said. "NOTHING anyone does could EVER possibly warrant that. It was a challenge to bring this all to life, because I have a fear of failure and a hard time relinquishing control. Like many people, it was hard for me to accept change and criticism."

Winter went on to thank Hargitay, 55, for her "amazing guidance," as well as director Jean de Segonzac, who helped her "break down walls and look at the material in a new way."

Continued Winter: "Mariska worked with me not only as an actress but as a person, and I feel I have grown immensely from the experience. The amount of care and interest she showed in me as a person was amazing. She was truly interested in my life story and always made me feel heard.

"She was honest and gave me some of the most accurate advice I've ever been given," Winter added. "She pushed me as an actress and as a person. I couldn't be luckier I had this experience."

The star said that individuals like Hargitay are "rare" both "in and out" of the entertainment industry.

"She cares deeply about everyone. She care about her show. Most importantly she cares about representing and doing justice by the brave people that relate to the stories," Winter concluded with a heart emoji and the hashtag SVU.

"Law & Order: SVU" airs at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.